BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Nomura

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by Nomura from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after buying an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

