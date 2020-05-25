Aigen Investment Management LP Has $432,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1,566.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of RCL opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

