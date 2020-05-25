IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

