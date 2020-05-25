Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,142 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

