Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

