Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.