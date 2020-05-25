ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,826 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.