ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $193.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.00. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

