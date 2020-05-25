Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.23.

NYSE DRI opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

