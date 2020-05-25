Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.39 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $68.70 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.97.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

