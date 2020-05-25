Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,949,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

