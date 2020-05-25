Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,929,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3,775.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 124,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

