Fiera Capital Corp Sells 618 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Diageo stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

