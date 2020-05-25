PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 101.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $22,183,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $847,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

