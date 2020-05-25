Fiera Capital Corp Invests $847,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

KEYS opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

