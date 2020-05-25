PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of GCI Liberty worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 26.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $11,213,916. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

