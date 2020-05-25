Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,048 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

WH stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

