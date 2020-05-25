First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

