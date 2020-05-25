First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

