Swiss National Bank Has $23.13 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Vail Resorts worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $194.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

