Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,456,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $62.31 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92.

