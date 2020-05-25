Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 30,212 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $6.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.