First Trust Advisors LP Sells 82,035 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wendys were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Motco bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock worth $11,391,280. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

