Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,113 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

NVO stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.