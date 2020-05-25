First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

