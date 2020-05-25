Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,065 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 216.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.34. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IIPR. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.