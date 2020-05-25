Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $894,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $64.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,573.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $86,930.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,849. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

