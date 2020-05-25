Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GMS by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

