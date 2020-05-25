Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,340,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 310,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

LECO opened at $79.69 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

