Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

