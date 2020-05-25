First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,055.70 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,057.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $841.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $845.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

