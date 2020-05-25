Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of PacWest Bancorp worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.31 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.