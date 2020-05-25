Fiera Capital Corp Sells 307 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

