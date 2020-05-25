ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $46,526,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,453 shares of company stock worth $588,004. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of H opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

