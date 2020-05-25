ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $133.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

