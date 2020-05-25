ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $223,075. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

