Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,689 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1,203.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $162,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after acquiring an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,988,000 after acquiring an additional 445,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,721,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

