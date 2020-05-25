ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,434,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

