Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $27,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $116,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,912.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,053 shares of company stock worth $1,323,863 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

