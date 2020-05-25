BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.