BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

