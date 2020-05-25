Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Medallia worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,797,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock worth $11,233,361.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.37.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

