Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 107,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.