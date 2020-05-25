Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 499 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 107,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $183.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

