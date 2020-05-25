Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

