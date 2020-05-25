Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $44.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after buying an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

