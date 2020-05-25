Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 48,019 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,019 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

