6,971 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $369,085,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Cfra upped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

