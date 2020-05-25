IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 38,282 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Heritage Insurance worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

