Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 103,553 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,713,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.77 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

